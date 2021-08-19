Kubota Co. (OTCMKTS:KUBTY) Short Interest Update

Kubota Co. (OTCMKTS:KUBTY) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,700 shares, a growth of 23.0% from the July 15th total of 8,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 48,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of Kubota stock traded down $1.75 during trading on Thursday, reaching $99.06. The stock had a trading volume of 26,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,828. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.32. Kubota has a 52 week low of $81.00 and a 52 week high of $125.81. The company has a market cap of $23.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Kubota (OTCMKTS:KUBTY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.38. Kubota had a return on equity of 11.05% and a net margin of 8.29%. The firm had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.75 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Kubota will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on KUBTY. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kubota from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Kubota from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Kubota from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Nomura cut Kubota from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Kubota currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.00.

About Kubota

Kubota Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of agricultural and construction machinery equipment. It operates through the following segments: Machinery, Water and Environment, and Others. The Machinery segment includes agricultural and construction machinery, engines, and agricultural products. The Water and Environment segment provides environmental-related products and pipe-related products such as ductile iron pipes, plastic pipes, valves, and pumps.

