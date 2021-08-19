Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.53 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) to announce sales of $3.53 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Laboratory Co. of America’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.40 billion and the highest is $3.61 billion. Laboratory Co. of America posted sales of $3.90 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Laboratory Co. of America will report full-year sales of $14.94 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $14.56 billion to $15.17 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $13.88 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.54 billion to $14.24 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Laboratory Co. of America.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $6.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.64 by $0.49. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 17.57% and a return on equity of 35.18%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $297.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $278.00 to $312.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Argus increased their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Laboratory Co. of America presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $306.43.

In other news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.56, for a total value of $1,199,520.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,595,494.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LH. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,405,515 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $286,074,000 after purchasing an additional 17,800 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Laboratory Co. of America during the first quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Mcdonald Partners LLC bought a new position in Laboratory Co. of America during the first quarter valued at approximately $249,000. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Laboratory Co. of America during the first quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC grew its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 17.0% during the first quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 1,872 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. 82.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LH opened at $300.44 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $281.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.13. Laboratory Co. of America has a fifty-two week low of $170.05 and a fifty-two week high of $307.53.

Laboratory Co. of America Company Profile

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD). It offers various tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

