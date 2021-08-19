Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) Shares Sold by Advisors Capital Management LLC

Advisors Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) by 10.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,664,287 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 185,003 shares during the quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ladder Capital were worth $19,206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Ladder Capital by 18.2% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 8,332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,281 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Ladder Capital by 5.0% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 33,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 1,573 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Ladder Capital by 8.9% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 1,993 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in Ladder Capital by 11.3% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 32,671 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 3,305 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Ladder Capital by 21.8% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 36,002 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 6,445 shares during the period. 52.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LADR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James raised their target price on Ladder Capital from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Ladder Capital from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ladder Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.90.

In other Ladder Capital news, CEO Brian Harris sold 7,352 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.45, for a total value of $91,532.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 592,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,379,401.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, President Pamela Mccormack sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.32, for a total value of $246,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 609,561 shares in the company, valued at $7,509,791.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LADR stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $10.98. The stock had a trading volume of 835,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 827,333. Ladder Capital Corp has a 12-month low of $6.33 and a 12-month high of $12.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.17 and a beta of 2.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 100.81 and a current ratio of 100.81.

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.11. Ladder Capital had a return on equity of 0.87% and a net margin of 4.69%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ladder Capital Corp will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.29%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Ladder Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 258.06%.

Ladder Capital Company Profile

Ladder Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial real estate finance services. It operates through the following segments: Loans, Securities, Real Estate, and Corporate and Other. The Loans segment includes mortgage loan receivables held for investment and mortgage loan receivables held for sale.

