Lake Shore Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSBK) Short Interest Down 24.6% in July

Lake Shore Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSBK) saw a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, a drop of 24.6% from the July 15th total of 6,100 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Lake Shore Bancorp stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $14.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 139 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,550. The stock has a market cap of $86.00 million, a PE ratio of 16.94 and a beta of 0.63. Lake Shore Bancorp has a 12 month low of $10.76 and a 12 month high of $16.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.08.

Lake Shore Bancorp (NASDAQ:LSBK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.11 million during the quarter. Lake Shore Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.02% and a net margin of 18.70%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. This is a boost from Lake Shore Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Lake Shore Bancorp stock. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in Lake Shore Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSBK) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 26,442 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $394,000. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.46% of Lake Shore Bancorp as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.21% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Lake Shore Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th.

About Lake Shore Bancorp

Lake Shore Bancorp, Inc operates as a savings and loan holding company for Lake Shore Servings Bank. It offers personal services such as checking, savings, lending, banking, debit card, e-services, and online banking; and business services including deposit products, commercial loans, and business e-statements.

