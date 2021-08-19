Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN) SVP Jonathan P. Steiner Sells 3,000 Shares

Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN) SVP Jonathan P. Steiner sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.39, for a total value of $211,170.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,780. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:LKFN opened at $67.09 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.08 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.91. Lakeland Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $39.38 and a 1 year high of $77.05.

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.09. Lakeland Financial had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 39.42%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lakeland Financial Co. will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. Lakeland Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.21%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on LKFN shares. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $58.91 price target (down previously from $70.00) on shares of Lakeland Financial in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lakeland Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LKFN. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Lakeland Financial by 41.0% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lakeland Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $170,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Lakeland Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $209,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Lakeland Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $216,000. Finally, Man Group plc bought a new position in shares of Lakeland Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $230,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.04% of the company’s stock.

Lakeland Financial Company Profile

Lakeland Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking products and services. It offers commercial and consumer banking, trust and wealth management, brokerage, and treasury management commercial services. The company was founded on February 8, 1983 and is headquartered in Warsaw, IN.

