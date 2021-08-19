Lancaster Colony (LANC) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 26th. Analysts expect Lancaster Colony to post earnings of $1.39 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:LANC opened at $186.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.43 and a beta of 0.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $194.29. Lancaster Colony has a one year low of $162.53 and a one year high of $201.31.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 9th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 8th. Lancaster Colony’s payout ratio is 60.85%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LANC. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lancaster Colony from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 3rd. Sidoti began coverage on shares of Lancaster Colony in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $205.00 price objective on the stock.

About Lancaster Colony

Lancaster Colony Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of specialty food products. It operates through the following segments: Retail and Foodservice. The Retail and Foodservices segments focuses in the manufacture and selling of frozen breads, refrigerated dressings and dips and shelf-stable dressings and croutons under the brand name New York BRAND Bakery, Sister Schubert’s, Marzetti Frozen Pasta and Flatout.

