Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) Updates Q3 Earnings Guidance

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.45-2.55 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.28. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.68-1.72 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.56 billion.Landstar System also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $2.450-$2.550 EPS.

Shares of LSTR stock traded down $0.73 on Thursday, reaching $156.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 287,741. The firm has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.99. Landstar System has a 12-month low of $120.92 and a 12-month high of $182.63. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $157.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. Landstar System had a return on equity of 41.25% and a net margin of 5.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 90.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Landstar System will post 9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This is an increase from Landstar System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 6th. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.88%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LSTR. Robert W. Baird reissued a hold rating on shares of Landstar System in a report on Thursday. Truist Securities reduced their target price on Landstar System from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Truist lowered their price target on Landstar System from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Oppenheimer reiterated a hold rating on shares of Landstar System in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Landstar System from $161.00 to $158.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have issued a hold rating to the company. Landstar System presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $151.62.

Landstar System Company Profile

Landstar System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers transportation services including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air and ocean cargo, project cargo, and customs brokerage.

