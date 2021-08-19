LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:LXS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:LXS) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €69.86 ($82.18).

A number of research analysts have weighed in on LXS shares. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Baader Bank set a €78.00 ($91.76) target price on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Warburg Research set a €80.00 ($94.12) target price on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €80.00 ($94.12) target price on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, UBS Group set a €71.00 ($83.53) target price on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th.

LXS stock opened at €58.78 ($69.15) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.37, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.21. LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of €42.34 ($49.81) and a 1 year high of €67.38 ($79.27). The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €59.73. The firm has a market cap of $5.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.14.

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft, a specialty chemicals company, develops, manufactures, and markets chemical intermediates, additives, specialty chemicals, and plastics worldwide. It operates through four segments: Advanced Intermediates, Specialty Additives, Consumer Protection, and Engineering Materials.

