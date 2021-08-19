Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) Sees Large Volume Increase

Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 757,835 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 6,723,889 shares.The stock last traded at $36.62 and had previously closed at $38.32.

Several research firms have commented on LVS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $58.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $77.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $58.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.27.

The firm has a market cap of $27.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.25 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $47.85.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The casino operator reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a negative net margin of 32.53% and a negative return on equity of 35.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 1096.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.05) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Colony Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 14,215 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $749,000 after buying an additional 2,185 shares during the last quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,326,000. Weld Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $921,000. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,989,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,463,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.71% of the company’s stock.

About Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS)

Las Vegas Sands Corp. engages in the development of destination properties. The firm operates through the following geographic segments: Macao, Singapore and United States. The Macao segment handles the operations of The Venetian Macao, Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao and Sands Macao.

