Lava Therapeutics B.V. (NASDAQ:LVTX) PT Lowered to $24.00

Lava Therapeutics B.V. (NASDAQ:LVTX) had its price objective lowered by SVB Leerink from $26.00 to $24.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink’s price target suggests a potential upside of 302.01% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Lava Therapeutics B.V. in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Lava Therapeutics B.V. in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lava Therapeutics B.V. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st.

Shares of LVTX stock opened at $5.97 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.99. Lava Therapeutics B.V. has a 12 month low of $5.50 and a 12 month high of $17.20.

Lava Therapeutics B.V. (NASDAQ:LVTX) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.04). As a group, equities analysts predict that Lava Therapeutics B.V. will post -2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Novo Holdings A S purchased a new stake in shares of Lava Therapeutics B.V. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,542,000. Redmile Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lava Therapeutics B.V. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,903,000. Nicholas Investment Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Lava Therapeutics B.V. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $12,377,000. Nantahala Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lava Therapeutics B.V. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,791,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lava Therapeutics B.V. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,017,000. Institutional investors own 35.71% of the company’s stock.

Lava Therapeutics B.V. Company Profile

Lava Therapeutics B.V., a biotechnology company, engages in developing a portfolio of bispecific gamma-delta T cell engagers (gamma-delta bsTCEs) for the treatment of solid tumors and hematologic malignancies based on its platform. Its lead product candidate, LAVA-051, is advancing toward a Phase 1/2a clinical trial for the treatment of CD1d-expressing hematologic cancers, including chronic lymphocytic leukemia, multiple myeloma, and acute myeloid leukemia.

