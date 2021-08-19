LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) Hits New 52-Week Low at $163.56

LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $163.56 and last traded at $167.55, with a volume of 507 shares. The stock had previously closed at $166.62.

Several research firms recently commented on TREE. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on LendingTree from $375.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Northland Securities raised LendingTree from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on LendingTree from $325.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $319.29.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $198.90. The stock has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -240.32 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $1.65. LendingTree had a negative return on equity of 3.64% and a negative net margin of 0.74%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that LendingTree, Inc. will post -2.16 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Neil Salvage sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.47, for a total value of $370,940.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,475 shares in the company, valued at $644,508.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 16.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in LendingTree by 1.7% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,443,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $305,746,000 after acquiring an additional 24,765 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in LendingTree by 24.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,235,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $261,689,000 after acquiring an additional 241,810 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in LendingTree by 6.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,083,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $229,610,000 after acquiring an additional 66,769 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in LendingTree by 16.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 926,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $196,317,000 after acquiring an additional 127,978 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in LendingTree by 38.3% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 510,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $108,811,000 after acquiring an additional 141,403 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.30% of the company’s stock.

LendingTree Company Profile

LendingTree, Inc engages in the operation of online loan marketplace for consumers seeking loans and other credit-based offerings. It operates through the following segments: Home, Consumer and Insurance. The Home segment consists of purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, home equity loans and lines of credit and reverse mortgage loans and real estate.

