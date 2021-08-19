Lethean Trading Down 35.1% This Week (LTHN)

Lethean (CURRENCY:LTHN) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 19th. Lethean has a total market cap of $699,019.88 and $200.00 worth of Lethean was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lethean coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Lethean has traded 35.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $44,431.43 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,993.76 or 0.06737929 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000672 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $626.49 or 0.01410009 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.16 or 0.00371715 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $62.03 or 0.00139608 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $254.56 or 0.00572925 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $153.25 or 0.00344916 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00006607 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $140.39 or 0.00315979 BTC.

About Lethean

LTHN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-V7 hashing algorithm. Lethean’s total supply is 865,787,039 coins and its circulating supply is 795,787,039 coins. Lethean’s official Twitter account is @LetheanMovement and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Lethean is /r/Lethean and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Lethean is intensecoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Lethean is the synthesis of blockchain and VPN technology created for the new age of digital censorship and geo-restricted content. Lethean incorporates the anonymous Cryptonote blockchain to empower users to purchase proxy and VPN services. Lethean was rebranded from IntenseCoin and it is a PoW (Proof of Work) cryptocurrency based on the Cryptonight v2 algorithm. It will serve the users as a medium to exchange value between them as well as to access blocked content on the Web. “

Lethean Coin Trading

