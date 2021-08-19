LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX) Shares Up 4.1%

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX) shares shot up 4.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $7.11 and last traded at $7.10. 20,142 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 2,170,518 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.82.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LX. Morgan Stanley raised shares of LexinFintech from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $15.30 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, June 14th. CICC Research began coverage on shares of LexinFintech in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.80 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LexinFintech from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.57.

The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.97. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 4.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.87.

LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The company reported $3.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $1.96. LexinFintech had a net margin of 16.51% and a return on equity of 37.40%. The firm had revenue of $449.29 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oceanlink Management LTD. increased its holdings in LexinFintech by 51.6% during the first quarter. Oceanlink Management LTD. now owns 15,513,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,062,000 after buying an additional 5,277,634 shares during the last quarter. Cederberg Capital Ltd acquired a new position in LexinFintech during the first quarter worth $79,276,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in LexinFintech by 7.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,925,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,094,000 after buying an additional 264,429 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in LexinFintech by 0.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,805,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,961,000 after buying an additional 23,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd increased its holdings in LexinFintech by 77.8% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,090,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,090,000 after buying an additional 1,352,353 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.90% of the company’s stock.

LexinFintech Company Profile

Lexinfintech Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of online consumer finance platforms. Through its subsidiaries, it provides online direct sales with installment payment terms; installment purchase loans; and personal installment loans. Its services are offered though its online consumer finance platform, www.fenqile.com; and mobile application.

