Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.740-$0.770 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of NYSE LXP traded down $0.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $13.21. The company had a trading volume of 11,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,034,393. Lexington Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $9.82 and a 52 week high of $13.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.70. The company has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.40 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $81.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.78 million. Lexington Realty Trust had a return on equity of 13.71% and a net margin of 76.04%. Lexington Realty Trust’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lexington Realty Trust will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $0.1075 dividend. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Lexington Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.58%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lexington Realty Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st.

Lexington Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in financing, acquisition, and ownership of portfolio of single-tenant commercial properties. It also provides investment advisory and asset management services. The company was founded by E. Robert Roskind in October 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

