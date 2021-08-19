Lightstreams (PHT) Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.68 Million

Lightstreams (CURRENCY:PHT) traded 7.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 19th. One Lightstreams coin can now be purchased for $0.0364 or 0.00000077 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Lightstreams has a market cap of $1.68 million and $1,465.00 worth of Lightstreams was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Lightstreams has traded up 12.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.14 or 0.00057549 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002120 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00003180 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.15 or 0.00015149 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002121 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $412.69 or 0.00874965 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002167 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.13 or 0.00106281 BTC.

About Lightstreams

Lightstreams (CRYPTO:PHT) is a coin. It launched on March 31st, 2019. Lightstreams’ total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 46,209,884 coins. Lightstreams’ official Twitter account is @lightstreams_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Lightstreams is medium.com/lightstreams . The official website for Lightstreams is lightstreams.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Lightstreams is made possible through the combination of blockchain and distributed web technologies. Blockchain is used to manage file permissions, guarantee identity, maintain a historical record and the secure transfer of value. While “off-chain” distributed storage is used for data storage and transmission of files without not relying on any one entity for hosting content. Through integration with the Lightstreams Network application developers can build on and utilize a blockchain platform that centers around speed, efficiency and privacy for distributing content. The Lightstreams Network consists of an independent Ethereum compliant blockchain. Instead of Ether as the native currency, Lightstreams will operate via its own native token called a Photon (PHT). DApps building on top of the Lightstreams Network may wish to issue their own tokens using ERC20 [23] contracts or similar. “

Lightstreams Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lightstreams directly using US dollars.

