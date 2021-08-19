Lipe & Dalton Boosts Holdings in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Lipe & Dalton raised its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,135 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Martin Marietta Materials makes up approximately 2.6% of Lipe & Dalton’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Lipe & Dalton’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $4,973,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MLM. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the 2nd quarter worth about $236,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 58.2% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 6,531 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,298,000 after purchasing an additional 2,403 shares during the period. Heartland Bank & Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the 2nd quarter worth about $442,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 35.0% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 16,153 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,683,000 after purchasing an additional 4,191 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MLM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $335.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. DA Davidson upped their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $360.00 to $424.00 in a report on Friday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $408.00 to $405.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $275.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Martin Marietta Materials has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $340.92.

Shares of MLM stock traded down $4.63 on Thursday, hitting $370.63. 2,289 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 445,331. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $23.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.53 and a beta of 0.64. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $201.04 and a 1-year high of $391.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $357.64.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $3.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.91 by ($0.10). Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 15.81% and a return on equity of 13.18%. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.49 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 12.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. This is an increase from Martin Marietta Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.76%.

Martin Marietta Materials Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement used in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

