Lipe & Dalton Has $5.62 Million Stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM)

Lipe & Dalton boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,330 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce comprises approximately 2.9% of Lipe & Dalton’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Lipe & Dalton’s holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce were worth $5,617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 764.5% during the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 268 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.97% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce stock traded down $2.32 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $114.85. 18,041 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 496,700. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $115.93. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a twelve month low of $72.07 and a twelve month high of $120.65. The firm has a market cap of $51.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.90, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.12.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The bank reported $3.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.56. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 15.27% and a net margin of 23.76%. The firm had revenue of $4.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 11.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $1.2051 per share. This is an increase from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.17. This represents a $4.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 25th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.07%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CM. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $131.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Barclays increased their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$156.00 to C$159.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.75.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce is a financial institution, which engages in the provision of banking and wealth management services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Small Business Banking, Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, U.S. Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other.

