Lipe & Dalton Has $636,000 Stake in Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR)

Lipe & Dalton lifted its stake in Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,366 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Lipe & Dalton’s holdings in Bruker were worth $636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bruker by 74.2% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 399 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Bruker by 138.4% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 441 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in Bruker by 128.4% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 450 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Bruker by 438.9% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 485 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Bruker by 1,063.8% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 547 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 66.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Frank H. Laukien sold 71,594 shares of Bruker stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.83, for a total value of $6,001,725.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 27.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BRKR has been the topic of several analyst reports. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Bruker from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Cleveland Research raised shares of Bruker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Bruker from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bruker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Bruker from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.20.

Shares of Bruker stock traded up $0.36 on Thursday, reaching $83.27. 11,122 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 589,458. Bruker Co. has a 52 week low of $37.27 and a 52 week high of $84.41. The business has a 50 day moving average of $78.71. The stock has a market cap of $12.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.49, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The medical research company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.06. Bruker had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 29.26%. The firm had revenue of $570.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $541.63 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Bruker Co. will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.85%.

Bruker Profile

Bruker Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions that enable customers to explore life and materials at microscopic, molecular, and cellular levels. It operates through the following segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) Life Science, BSI Nano, and Bruker Energy and Supercon Technologies (BEST).

