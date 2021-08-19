Lipe & Dalton Increases Stock Holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Lipe & Dalton raised its position in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,579 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Lipe & Dalton’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $1,305,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in Constellation Brands by 120.4% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 108 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in Constellation Brands by 686.7% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 285.7% during the second quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 66.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently commented on STZ shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Constellation Brands from $260.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Constellation Brands from $295.00 to $298.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Constellation Brands from $223.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. TheStreet lowered Constellation Brands from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Constellation Brands from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $248.41.

Shares of NYSE STZ traded down $1.56 during trading on Thursday, reaching $212.87. The company had a trading volume of 9,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,099,182. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $160.63 and a 52 week high of $244.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $225.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $40.89 billion, a PE ratio of 33.61, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.21.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 29th. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 14.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.30 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.33%.

In other news, Director James A. Jr. Sabia sold 12,120 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.05, for a total value of $2,897,286.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 58,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,875,418.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 15.77% of the company’s stock.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

