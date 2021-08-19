Lipe & Dalton Sells 94 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Lipe & Dalton trimmed its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,449 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 94 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises approximately 4.5% of Lipe & Dalton’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Lipe & Dalton’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $8,644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GOOG. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 514 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $203,000. SlateStone Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 3,855 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,975,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 7,794 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $16,123,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 783.7% in the 1st quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 813 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. 29.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GOOG shares. Cowen boosted their price target on Alphabet from $2,900.00 to $3,300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Alphabet from $2,510.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Alphabet from $2,575.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price objective on Alphabet from $2,850.00 to $3,140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,087.17.

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 48 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,435.85, for a total transaction of $116,920.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,413,927.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Ann Mather sold 18 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,709.69, for a total value of $48,774.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 448,863 shares of company stock valued at $277,681,237. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alphabet stock traded up $7.24 during trading on Thursday, hitting $2,738.64. The stock had a trading volume of 19,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,354,894. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,635.05. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,406.55 and a fifty-two week high of $2,800.22.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. The business had revenue of $61.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.08 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. The company’s revenue was up 61.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $10.13 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

