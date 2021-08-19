Live Oak Private Wealth LLC Increases Stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Live Oak Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,701 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,593 shares during the quarter. QUALCOMM comprises about 1.3% of Live Oak Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $5,960,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GSB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in QUALCOMM during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,408,000. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV raised its position in QUALCOMM by 67.2% during the 1st quarter. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV now owns 47,158 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $6,253,000 after buying an additional 18,957 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in QUALCOMM during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,755,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in QUALCOMM by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 883,254 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $117,110,000 after buying an additional 102,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. raised its position in QUALCOMM by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 152,873 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $20,269,000 after buying an additional 3,009 shares during the last quarter. 68.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

QCOM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $157.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, July 29th. KGI Securities initiated coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $157.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $154.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.81.

QCOM traded down $1.57 on Thursday, hitting $140.61. The company had a trading volume of 8,585,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,129,392. The stock has a market cap of $158.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.30. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1 year low of $108.30 and a 1 year high of $167.94. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $141.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.72.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.24. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 28.25% and a return on equity of 102.31%. On average, equities research analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.44%.

In other news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,835 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total value of $242,220.00. Also, EVP Brian Modoff sold 1,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.45, for a total value of $206,039.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,411 shares of company stock worth $458,160 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Read More: Neutral Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.