Live Oak Private Wealth LLC Purchases 2,500 Shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM)

Live Oak Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 71,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $3,669,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 2.3% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Blue Fin Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 0.3% in the first quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 72,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,245,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 0.8% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 29,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 2.9% in the first quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 9,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 12.8% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.66% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a research report on Sunday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from C$57.00 to C$61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $62.50 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Brookfield Asset Management presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.00.

BAM stock traded down $1.14 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $54.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,590,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,787,572. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.09 and a 52 week high of $57.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.49 billion, a PE ratio of 31.01 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $52.23.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.26). Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 2.43%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.43) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Brookfield Asset Management Inc. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently -200.00%.

Brookfield Asset Management, Inc engages in the management of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients. It operates through the following segments: Asset Management, Real Estate, Renewable Power, Infrastructure, Private Equity, Residential Development, and Corporate Activities.

