Live Oak Private Wealth LLC Sells 1,533 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL)

Live Oak Private Wealth LLC decreased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 86,742 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,533 shares during the quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,830,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BSCL. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 14.1% during the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,894,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,077,000 after buying an additional 357,360 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.0% during the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 2,251,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,567,000 after buying an additional 86,782 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $26,516,000. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,086,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,964,000 after buying an additional 33,985 shares during the period. Finally, Eastern Bank grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 8.5% during the first quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 851,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,999,000 after buying an additional 66,630 shares during the period.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

BSCL traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $21.09. 265,059 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 490,417. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.10. Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $21.08 and a one year high of $21.39.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.