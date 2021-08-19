Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the ten brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $60.00.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LPX. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Louisiana-Pacific from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Louisiana-Pacific from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Louisiana-Pacific in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “sell” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Louisiana-Pacific from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Louisiana-Pacific from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th.

Get Louisiana-Pacific alerts:

In other Louisiana-Pacific news, Director Lizanne C. Gottung sold 8,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.34, for a total value of $548,080.26. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 35,229 shares in the company, valued at $2,372,320.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Stephen E. Macadam purchased 1,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $56.24 per share, for a total transaction of $104,044.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific during the second quarter worth about $4,150,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific during the second quarter worth about $1,512,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 2.5% during the second quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 12,614 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $760,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 41,761.7% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 19,675 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $1,186,000 after buying an additional 19,628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific during the second quarter worth about $67,473,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Louisiana-Pacific stock opened at $57.40 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 1.85. Louisiana-Pacific has a fifty-two week low of $27.01 and a fifty-two week high of $76.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.99.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The building manufacturing company reported $4.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.25 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 91.77% and a net margin of 31.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 141.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Louisiana-Pacific will post 12.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. This is a positive change from Louisiana-Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.71%.

Louisiana-Pacific Company Profile

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets building products primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through four segments: Siding; Oriented Strand Board (OSB); Engineered Wood Products (EWP); and South America.

Further Reading: Why is the conference call important?

Receive News & Ratings for Louisiana-Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Louisiana-Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.