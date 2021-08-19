Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Acquired by Key Financial Inc

Key Financial Inc boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 138.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,085 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $209,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.5% during the second quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 26,583 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,156,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 4,408 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $855,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 0.4% in the second quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,010 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,911,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 491.3% in the second quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 8,585 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,665,000 after buying an additional 7,133 shares during the period. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,412 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. 69.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Seemantini Godbole sold 15,234 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.77, for a total transaction of $2,906,190.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of LOW traded up $2.86 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $202.59. 5,372,848 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,973,055. The firm has a market cap of $143.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.17. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $146.72 and a 12-month high of $215.22. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $192.61.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.01 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $27.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.76 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 296.41% and a net margin of 7.23%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.75 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 10.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st were paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This is a positive change from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 20th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 36.12%.

Several research firms have issued reports on LOW. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $200.00 to $247.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Oppenheimer raised Lowe’s Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $235.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $185.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Zelman & Associates reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $209.46.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

