Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The home improvement retailer reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.01 by $0.24, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $27.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.76 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 296.41% and a net margin of 7.23%. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.75 EPS.

NYSE:LOW traded up $1.00 on Thursday, reaching $200.73. The stock had a trading volume of 198,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,963,995. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $192.61. The company has a market cap of $141.89 billion, a PE ratio of 21.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.35. Lowe’s Companies has a 12-month low of $146.72 and a 12-month high of $215.22.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 21st were issued a $0.80 dividend. This is an increase from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 20th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.12%.

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Seemantini Godbole sold 15,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.77, for a total value of $2,906,190.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies stock. Camden National Bank raised its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 17.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,291 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. Camden National Bank’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 69.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on LOW shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $195.00 to $239.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $234.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $205.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, upped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $195.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.46.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

