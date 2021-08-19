LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE:LXU) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE:LXU) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 857,300 shares, an increase of 24.7% from the July 15th total of 687,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 268,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days. Approximately 3.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of NYSE:LXU traded down $0.24 during trading on Thursday, hitting $8.28. 109,457 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 251,025. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.03. The firm has a market cap of $250.89 million, a P/E ratio of -3.21 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34. LSB Industries has a 1-year low of $1.53 and a 1-year high of $9.24.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LSB Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of LSB Industries by 125.3% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,144,393 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,871,000 after buying an additional 636,523 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of LSB Industries by 2,688.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 27,884 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 26,884 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of LSB Industries by 3.3% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 133,932 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $687,000 after buying an additional 4,261 shares in the last quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital increased its holdings in shares of LSB Industries by 17.4% during the first quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 901,800 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,536,000 after buying an additional 133,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of LSB Industries by 595.9% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 217,526 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,116,000 after buying an additional 186,267 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.21% of the company’s stock.

LSB Industries, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells chemical products in the United States. It provides nitrogen-based fertilizers, such as ammonia, fertilizer grade ammonium nitrate (HDAN), and urea ammonia nitrate for fertilizer and fertilizer blends for corn and other crops, and NPK fertilizer blends applications.

