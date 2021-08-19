LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE:LXU) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE:LXU) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 857,300 shares, an increase of 24.7% from the July 15th total of 687,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 268,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days. Approximately 3.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Shares of NYSE:LXU traded down $0.24 during trading on Thursday, hitting $8.28. 109,457 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 251,025. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.03. The firm has a market cap of $250.89 million, a P/E ratio of -3.21 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34. LSB Industries has a 1-year low of $1.53 and a 1-year high of $9.24.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LSB Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.
About LSB Industries
LSB Industries, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells chemical products in the United States. It provides nitrogen-based fertilizers, such as ammonia, fertilizer grade ammonium nitrate (HDAN), and urea ammonia nitrate for fertilizer and fertilizer blends for corn and other crops, and NPK fertilizer blends applications.
Featured Story: Understanding and Trading Breakout Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for LSB Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LSB Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.