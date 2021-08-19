Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eighteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $93.80.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. MKM Partners lowered their price target on shares of Lumentum from $116.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lumentum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $80.00 price target (down from $118.00) on shares of Lumentum in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Lumentum from $93.00 to $85.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Lumentum from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th.

In related news, CFO Wajid Ali sold 6,481 shares of Lumentum stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total value of $534,682.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,438,482.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LITE. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in Lumentum by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 572 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its stake in Lumentum by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 203,806 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,618,000 after acquiring an additional 15,396 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Lumentum by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 25,092 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,292,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Regent Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Lumentum by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 7,425 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $678,000 after acquiring an additional 915 shares during the period. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in Lumentum by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 7,080 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $647,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.07% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LITE opened at $81.67 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.50, a current ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.34 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.76. Lumentum has a one year low of $65.67 and a one year high of $112.08.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The technology company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $392.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $382.17 million. Lumentum had a net margin of 21.60% and a return on equity of 21.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lumentum will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Lumentum Company Profile

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

