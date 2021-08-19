Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.09, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $392.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $382.17 million. Lumentum had a return on equity of 21.50% and a net margin of 21.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS.

LITE stock traded up $2.69 on Thursday, reaching $84.36. The company had a trading volume of 15,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,396,406. Lumentum has a 1 year low of $65.67 and a 1 year high of $112.08. The company has a current ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $81.76. The company has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.94 and a beta of 0.90.

Get Lumentum alerts:

In other Lumentum news, CFO Wajid Ali sold 6,481 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total transaction of $534,682.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 65,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,438,482.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. B. Riley dropped their target price on Lumentum from $126.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Lumentum from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $81.00 target price on shares of Lumentum in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Lumentum from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Lumentum from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.76.

About Lumentum

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

Featured Story: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for Lumentum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumentum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.