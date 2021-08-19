Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) Shares Sold by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC lowered its stake in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) by 33.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,800 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 4,484 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Lyft were worth $532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LYFT. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Lyft by 75.7% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 543 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Lyft in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in Lyft by 307.3% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,173 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new position in Lyft in the first quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Lyft by 193.0% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,597 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares in the last quarter. 74.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Lyft news, CEO Logan Green sold 36,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.19, for a total value of $2,094,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Lisa Blackwood-Kapral sold 4,514 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.77, for a total value of $242,717.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 22.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ LYFT opened at $49.58 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is $56.37. Lyft, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.34 and a 1-year high of $68.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.00 and a beta of 2.31.

LYFT has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Lyft from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Lyft from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Lyft from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Northcoast Research raised shares of Lyft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Lyft from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.23.

Lyft Profile

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company operates multimodal transportation networks that offer riders personalized and on-demand access to various mobility options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a flexible car rentals program for drivers; Lyft Rentals that provides vehicles for long-distance trips; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

