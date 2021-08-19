Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund (NYSE:MFD) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.20

Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund (NYSE:MFD) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 10th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 20th.

MFD stock opened at $10.06 on Thursday. Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund has a twelve month low of $7.31 and a twelve month high of $10.34. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.89.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund (NYSE:MFD) by 8.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,043 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund were worth $881,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Macquarie Capital Investment Management, LLC and Four Corners Capital Management, LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe.

