Macy’s (NYSE:M) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $1.16 EPS

Macy’s (NYSE:M) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $1.16, RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $5.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5 billion. Macy’s had a negative net margin of 1.36% and a positive return on equity of 2.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 58.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.81) earnings per share. Macy’s updated its FY 2021 guidance to $3.410-$3.750 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $3.41-3.75 EPS.

Shares of NYSE M opened at $18.07 on Thursday. Macy’s has a 12-month low of $5.57 and a 12-month high of $22.30. The stock has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a PE ratio of -21.01, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.15.

Get Macy's alerts:

In other Macy’s news, CEO Jeffrey Gennette sold 77,196 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.97, for a total value of $1,464,408.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Paul Griscom sold 1,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.59, for a total transaction of $26,446.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,357 shares in the company, valued at $26,583.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 149,735 shares of company stock worth $2,841,310 over the last quarter. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on M shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Macy’s from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Macy’s in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Macy’s from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. OTR Global raised shares of Macy’s from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Macy’s from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.33.

Macy’s Company Profile

Macy's, Inc, an omnichannel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands. It sells a range of merchandise, including apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods.

Featured Article: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Receive News & Ratings for Macy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.