Macy’s (NYSE:M) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $1.16 EPS

Macy’s (NYSE:M) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $1.16, RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $5.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5 billion. Macy’s had a negative net margin of 1.36% and a positive return on equity of 2.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 58.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.81) earnings per share. Macy’s updated its FY 2021 guidance to $3.410-$3.750 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $3.41-3.75 EPS.
Shares of NYSE M opened at $18.07 on Thursday. Macy’s has a 12-month low of $5.57 and a 12-month high of $22.30. The stock has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a PE ratio of -21.01, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.15.
In other Macy’s news, CEO Jeffrey Gennette sold 77,196 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.97, for a total value of $1,464,408.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Paul Griscom sold 1,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.59, for a total transaction of $26,446.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,357 shares in the company, valued at $26,583.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 149,735 shares of company stock worth $2,841,310 over the last quarter. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Macy’s Company Profile
Macy's, Inc, an omnichannel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands. It sells a range of merchandise, including apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods.
