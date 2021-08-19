Macy’s (NYSE:M) Updates Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Macy’s (NYSE:M) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.170-$0.260 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.010. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.04 billion-$5.19 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.73 billion.Macy’s also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $3.410-$3.750 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on M. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Macy’s in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. TheStreet raised shares of Macy’s from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Macy’s from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. OTR Global raised shares of Macy’s from a mixed rating to a positive rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Macy’s from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $18.33.

Get Macy's alerts:

Macy’s stock traded up $3.54 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $21.61. The company had a trading volume of 138,515,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,333,625. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.13, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. Macy’s has a one year low of $5.57 and a one year high of $22.30. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.15.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 19th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $1.16. Macy’s had a negative net margin of 1.36% and a positive return on equity of 2.78%. The firm had revenue of $5.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.81) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 58.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Macy’s will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Macy’s news, SVP Paul Griscom sold 1,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.59, for a total value of $26,446.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,357 shares in the company, valued at $26,583.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Danielle L. Kirgan sold 70,856 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.97, for a total transaction of $1,344,138.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 58,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,105,438.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 149,735 shares of company stock worth $2,841,310 in the last quarter. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Macy’s

Macy's, Inc, an omnichannel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands. It sells a range of merchandise, including apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods.

Further Reading: How Buying a Call Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for Macy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.