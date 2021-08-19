Mad River Investors Cuts Stake in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE)

Mad River Investors cut its stake in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,510 shares of the company’s stock after selling 325 shares during the quarter. Cboe Global Markets makes up approximately 0.9% of Mad River Investors’ portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Mad River Investors’ holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $1,370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Cboe Global Markets in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 26.8% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Adalta Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Cboe Global Markets during the first quarter worth about $148,000. Finally, PGGM Investments purchased a new stake in Cboe Global Markets during the 2nd quarter valued at about $189,000. Institutional investors own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CBOE stock traded up $2.72 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $125.35. The company had a trading volume of 87,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 670,369. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.37 billion, a PE ratio of 30.81 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s fifty day moving average is $118.94. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $77.63 and a fifty-two week high of $139.00.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.02. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 12.73%. The company had revenue of $350.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $346.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $107.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Argus upped their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $111.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $188.07.

In other Cboe Global Markets news, CFO Brian N. Schell sold 3,026 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.79, for a total value of $365,510.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,391 shares in the company, valued at $1,496,708.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian N. Schell sold 10,020 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.94, for a total value of $1,181,758.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,091 shares in the company, valued at $3,195,112.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,579 shares of company stock worth $2,561,314 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

About Cboe Global Markets

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through five segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

