Madrona Financial Services LLC Has $4.51 Million Position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

Madrona Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,841 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,178 shares during the quarter. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF accounts for 2.3% of Madrona Financial Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Madrona Financial Services LLC owned about 0.08% of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF worth $4,505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ISTB. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 48,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,469,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $910,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Vicus Capital boosted its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 31,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,598,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Financial Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 17,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $915,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:ISTB traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $51.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 410,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 617,645. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a one year low of $51.15 and a one year high of $51.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $51.28.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were issued a $0.068 dividend. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd.

