Madrona Financial Services LLC Raises Holdings in Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF (NYSEARCA:PSI)

Madrona Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF (NYSEARCA:PSI) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,817 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 409 shares during the period. Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF comprises 2.0% of Madrona Financial Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Madrona Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF were worth $3,956,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PSI. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors purchased a new position in Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $272,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF by 55.5% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ayalon Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF by 86.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA PSI traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $122.59. The stock had a trading volume of 89,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,142. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $124.94. Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF has a 52-week low of $71.64 and a 52-week high of $131.89.

PowerShares Dynamic Semiconductors Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Semiconductors Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

