Madrona Financial Services LLC Sells 590 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Madrona Financial Services LLC reduced its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,449 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 590 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale comprises about 1.1% of Madrona Financial Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Madrona Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $2,156,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 3.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,726,284 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $10,477,920,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042,052 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 17.2% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,452,765 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,569,511,000 after acquiring an additional 652,748 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 149.5% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,077,210 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $379,695,000 after acquiring an additional 645,468 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 436.1% in the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 691,900 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $243,880,000 after purchasing an additional 562,834 shares during the period. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 156.8% in the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 891,080 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $314,147,000 after purchasing an additional 544,058 shares during the period. 62.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

COST has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $420.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $425.00 to $453.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $455.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $420.00.

In related news, EVP James C. Klauer sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.53, for a total transaction of $1,902,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,645,622.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.31, for a total transaction of $960,775.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 59,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,950,224.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 18,787 shares of company stock valued at $7,549,944 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COST stock traded up $8.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $454.26. 1,937,994 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,349,715. The stock has a market cap of $200.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.69, a P/E/G ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $414.51. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $307.00 and a 52 week high of $455.50.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The retailer reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $44.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.82 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 27.30%. Costco Wholesale’s revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.89 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 10.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is presently 35.71%.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D.

