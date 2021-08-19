Mairs & Power Minnesota Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MINN) Trading 0.1% Higher

Mairs & Power Minnesota Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MINN)’s share price traded up 0.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $25.35 and last traded at $25.34. 1,308 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 5,873 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.32.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.37.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Mairs & Power Minnesota Municipal Bond ETF stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Mairs & Power Minnesota Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MINN) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 36,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $917,000.

