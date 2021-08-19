Manchester United plc (NYSE:MANU) Shares Sold by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Manchester United plc (NYSE:MANU) by 40.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 71,501 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,376 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Manchester United were worth $1,125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MANU. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Manchester United during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $524,000. InTrack Investment Management Inc acquired a new position in Manchester United during the 1st quarter worth $1,153,000. Eidelman Virant Capital boosted its position in Manchester United by 823.4% during the 1st quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 92,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,476,000 after acquiring an additional 82,340 shares during the period. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Manchester United during the 1st quarter worth $229,000. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Manchester United during the 1st quarter worth $1,482,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.53% of the company’s stock.

MANU opened at $17.15 on Thursday. Manchester United plc has a one year low of $13.28 and a one year high of $20.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.68. The company has a market cap of $741.43 million, a P/E ratio of -114.33 and a beta of 0.94.

Manchester United (NYSE:MANU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 16th. The company reported ($13.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($13.31). Manchester United had a negative return on equity of 13.77% and a negative net margin of 4.06%. The firm had revenue of $118.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($4.42) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Manchester United plc will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 12th were paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 9th. Manchester United’s dividend payout ratio is presently -180.00%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MANU shares. TheStreet lowered Manchester United from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Manchester United from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Manchester United Plc engages in the operation of a professional football club. It operates through the following principal sectors: Commercial, Broadcasting, and Matchday. The Commercial sector engages in sponsorship, retail, merchandising, apparel and product licensing, and new media and mobile. The Broadcasting sector engages in the distribution and broadcasting of live football content directly and indirectly through increased global exposure for their commercial partners.

