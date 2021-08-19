Manuel Kadre Acquires 2,105 Shares of Bright Health Group, Inc. (NYSE:BHG) Stock

Bright Health Group, Inc. (NYSE:BHG) Director Manuel Kadre bought 2,105 shares of Bright Health Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.45 per share, for a total transaction of $17,787.25. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 58,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $496,572.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Manuel Kadre also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Bright Health Group alerts:

On Monday, August 16th, Manuel Kadre acquired 21,234 shares of Bright Health Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.74 per share, for a total transaction of $185,585.16.

On Wednesday, August 11th, Manuel Kadre acquired 6,661 shares of Bright Health Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.43 per share, for a total transaction of $56,152.23.

On Wednesday, August 4th, Manuel Kadre acquired 50,000 shares of Bright Health Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.65 per share, for a total transaction of $432,500.00.

Shares of NYSE:BHG opened at $9.33 on Thursday. Bright Health Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.98 and a 12 month high of $17.93.

Bright Health Group (NYSE:BHG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.12). Equities analysts expect that Bright Health Group, Inc. will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. NEA Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in Bright Health Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,744,520,000. Greenspring Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Bright Health Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $748,106,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in Bright Health Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $353,388,000. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in Bright Health Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $176,147,000. Finally, Blackstone Inc acquired a new stake in Bright Health Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $116,230,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.46% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Bright Health Group in a report on Monday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Bright Health Group in a report on Monday, July 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Bright Health Group in a report on Monday, July 19th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Bright Health Group in a report on Monday, July 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Bright Health Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bright Health Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.29.

Bright Health Group Company Profile

Bright Health Group, Inc, an integrated care delivery company, engages in the delivery and financing of health insurance plans in the United States. It operates in two segments, NeueHealth and Bright HealthCare. The company offers individual and family, Medicare, and employers insurance plans. It also operates 28 managed and affiliated risk-bearing primary care clinics.

Featured Article: Golden Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Bright Health Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bright Health Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.