Mapfre, S.A. (OTCMKTS:MPFRF) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Mapfre, S.A. (OTCMKTS:MPFRF) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

MPFRF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Mapfre in a report on Friday, April 30th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Mapfre in a research report on Friday, July 16th.

Get Mapfre alerts:

OTCMKTS:MPFRF opened at $2.14 on Thursday. Mapfre has a fifty-two week low of $1.46 and a fifty-two week high of $2.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.05.

Mapfre, SA, engages in the insurance and reinsurance activities worldwide. It offers life, health, accident, savings and investment, retirement, burial, and travel and leisure insurance; and homeowner's, automobile, third-party liability, family, and other insurance. The company also provides vehicles, third-party liability and assets, agriculture and livestock, commercial establishments, and other insurance products.

Featured Article: volatile stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Mapfre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mapfre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.