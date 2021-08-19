Maple Leaf Foods Inc. (OTCMKTS:MLFNF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Maple Leaf Foods Inc. (OTCMKTS:MLFNF) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 779,900 shares, a decline of 17.5% from the July 15th total of 945,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 44.3 days.

MLFNF traded up $0.22 during trading on Thursday, reaching $21.57. 7,895 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,139. Maple Leaf Foods has a fifty-two week low of $17.75 and a fifty-two week high of $24.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.50.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MLFNF shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Maple Leaf Foods from C$28.00 to C$27.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on Maple Leaf Foods from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on Maple Leaf Foods from C$35.50 to C$36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.00.

Maple Leaf Foods, Inc engages in the production of protein food products. It operates through the Meat Protein Group and Plant Protein Group segments. The Meat Protein Group segment comprised of prepared meats, ready-to-cook and ready-to-serve meals, and value-added fresh pork and poultry products. The Plant Protein Group segment is composed of refrigerated plant protein products, premium grain-based protein, and vegan cheese products.

