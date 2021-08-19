Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.34 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) will post sales of $1.34 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Marathon Oil’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.30 billion and the highest is $1.45 billion. Marathon Oil posted sales of $754.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 77.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Marathon Oil will report full year sales of $4.89 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.48 billion to $5.30 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $4.89 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.50 billion to $5.19 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Marathon Oil.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.04. Marathon Oil had a positive return on equity of 0.21% and a negative net margin of 14.27%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.60) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 320.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on MRO shares. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $11.60 price target (down previously from $17.00) on shares of Marathon Oil in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Truist boosted their price target on Marathon Oil from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays boosted their price target on Marathon Oil from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Marathon Oil from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Marathon Oil from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.60.

In related news, insider Patrick Wagner sold 31,667 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.72, for a total transaction of $434,471.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 263,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,621,517.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. S. R. Schill & Associates bought a new stake in Marathon Oil during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $323,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Marathon Oil by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,213,511 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $43,769,000 after buying an additional 485,252 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Marathon Oil by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 1,736,111 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $23,646,000 after buying an additional 262,111 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Marathon Oil during the 2nd quarter worth $193,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Marathon Oil by 139.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,588 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 19,588 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MRO traded down $0.35 on Wednesday, reaching $11.14. The company had a trading volume of 14,853,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,403,543. Marathon Oil has a twelve month low of $3.73 and a twelve month high of $14.33. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.56. The stock has a market cap of $8.78 billion, a PE ratio of -16.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 3.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. This is a positive change from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio is -13.79%.

Marathon Oil Company Profile

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

