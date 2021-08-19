Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $199.68 Million

Brokerages expect that Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI) will post $199.68 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Maravai LifeSciences’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $205.20 million and the lowest is $193.00 million. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Maravai LifeSciences will report full-year sales of $764.19 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $760.00 million to $768.86 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $798.10 million, with estimates ranging from $721.98 million to $845.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Maravai LifeSciences.

Get Maravai LifeSciences alerts:

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $217.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.49 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 364.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MRVI. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Maravai LifeSciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Maravai LifeSciences from $46.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Maravai LifeSciences from $44.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Maravai LifeSciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.78.

Shares of MRVI stock traded up $0.96 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $58.31. 650,191 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,296,493. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $44.44. Maravai LifeSciences has a 1-year low of $23.62 and a 1-year high of $60.17. The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market cap of $15.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.41.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Maravai LifeSciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,279,000. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Maravai LifeSciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $374,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Maravai LifeSciences by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,186,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,695,000 after acquiring an additional 158,590 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in Maravai LifeSciences by 130,525.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 5,221 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Maravai LifeSciences by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 378,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,801,000 after acquiring an additional 13,045 shares during the period. 37.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Maravai LifeSciences Company Profile

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

See Also: What is a management fee?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Maravai LifeSciences (MRVI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Maravai LifeSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maravai LifeSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.