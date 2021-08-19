Marc David Benathen Buys 3,067 Shares of LifeMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFMD) Stock

LifeMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFMD) CFO Marc David Benathen bought 3,067 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.27 per share, with a total value of $22,297.09. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

LFMD opened at $7.30 on Thursday. LifeMD, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.40 and a fifty-two week high of $33.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $193.91 million, a P/E ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.68.

Get LifeMD alerts:

LifeMD (NASDAQ:LFMD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $22.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.57 million. Analysts predict that LifeMD, Inc. will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on LFMD. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LifeMD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of LifeMD from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of LifeMD during the first quarter worth $357,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its stake in LifeMD by 500.0% in the second quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in LifeMD in the first quarter valued at about $5,616,000. Atom Investors LP acquired a new position in LifeMD in the first quarter valued at about $5,216,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new position in LifeMD in the first quarter valued at about $92,000. 17.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About LifeMD

LifeMD, Inc is a telehealth company, which engages in offering portfolio of direct-to-patient products and services. It combines virtual medical treatment with prescription medications and over-the-counter products. The firm’s network of licensed physicians offers telemedicine services and direct-to-consumer pharmacy to consumers across the United States.

See Also: Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for LifeMD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LifeMD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.