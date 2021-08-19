Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $3.25 price target on the technology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 8.70% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Marchex is a leading mobile and online advertising company that drives millions of consumers to connect with businesses over the phone, delivers the most quality phone calls in the industry, and provides in-depth analysis of those phone calls. Through their robust platform, they offer three critical components for businesses looking to acquire new customers through phone calls. Marchex Call Analytics offers ad campaign measurement and intelligence and their Digital Call Marketplace and Local Leads solutions are designed for advertisers focused on new customer acquisition. The Marchex platform drives, measures and monetizes millions of mobile and online connections through the phone to advertisers each month. Their Digital Call Marketplace combines exclusive and preferred relationships with leading mobile carriers and mobile application developers, such as AT&T, Verizon, and Sprint, with the analytics technology to constantly measure and optimize ad campaign results. “

NASDAQ:MCHX opened at $2.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.73 million, a P/E ratio of -9.06 and a beta of 1.82. Marchex has a fifty-two week low of $1.62 and a fifty-two week high of $3.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.83.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Edenbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Marchex by 0.7% during the second quarter. Edenbrook Capital LLC now owns 13,445,095 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,142,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the period. B. Riley Financial Inc. raised its stake in Marchex by 41.7% during the second quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. now owns 2,199,098 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,729,000 after purchasing an additional 647,548 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Marchex by 3.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 262,753 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $804,000 after purchasing an additional 9,935 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Marchex by 17.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 163,493 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 24,339 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Marchex by 706.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 129,115 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 113,101 shares during the period. 56.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Marchex, Inc operates as a call analytics company that helps businesses connect, drive, measure, and convert callers into customers. Its products include Marchex Call Analytics, an analytics platform for enterprises that depend on inbound phone calls to drive sales, appointments, and reservations; Marchex Speech Analytics that enable actionable insights for enterprise, mid-sized, and small businesses; Text Analytics and Communications, which enable businesses to send and receive text/SMS messages with customers; Call Monitoring; and Marchex Sales Edge that enable businesses to understand customer conversations in phone calls and text.

