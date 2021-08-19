Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN) Plans None Dividend of $0.54

Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN) declared a None dividend on Tuesday, August 17th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.54 per share by the transportation company on Monday, October 4th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 17th.

Marten Transport has raised its dividend by 100.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of NASDAQ MRTN opened at $15.30 on Thursday. Marten Transport has a twelve month low of $14.79 and a twelve month high of $19.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.98. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 16.28 and a beta of 0.98.

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The transportation company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26. Marten Transport had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 12.07%. The business had revenue of $232.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.05 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Marten Transport will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Marten Transport from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th.

About Marten Transport

Marten Transport Ltd. engages in the provision of temperature-sensitive truckload carrier services. It operates through the following segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment includes transport of food and consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment.

