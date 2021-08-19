Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) Shares Acquired by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) by 13.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,134 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Masimo were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ownership Capital B.V. grew its holdings in Masimo by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,891,414 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $434,382,000 after purchasing an additional 157,425 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Masimo by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 971,962 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $223,221,000 after acquiring an additional 134,660 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Masimo by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 927,507 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $213,012,000 after acquiring an additional 109,026 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in Masimo by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 795,501 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $182,418,000 after acquiring an additional 130,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in Masimo by 34.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 771,533 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $187,059,000 after acquiring an additional 197,914 shares in the last quarter. 78.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Masimo alerts:

Masimo stock opened at $273.17 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $257.09. Masimo Co. has a 1 year low of $203.81 and a 1 year high of $284.86. The company has a market cap of $15.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.77 and a beta of 0.78.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.04. Masimo had a net margin of 19.00% and a return on equity of 15.17%. The company had revenue of $300.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.60 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Masimo Co. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Masimo from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price objective on shares of Masimo in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $285.80.

About Masimo

Masimo Corp. is a medical technology company, which develops, manufactures and markets non invasive patient monitoring technologies, medical devices and sensors. Its products include continuous monitors, patient-worn monitors, hospital automation connectivity, capnography & gas, data download & analytics and sensors & accessories.

Further Reading: Percentage Gainers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MASI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI).

Receive News & Ratings for Masimo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masimo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.