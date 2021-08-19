Master Contract Token (MCT) Trading Down 4% Over Last Week

Master Contract Token (CURRENCY:MCT) traded down 14.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 19th. Over the last seven days, Master Contract Token has traded 4% lower against the dollar. One Master Contract Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Master Contract Token has a total market capitalization of $241,756.76 and approximately $70,428.00 worth of Master Contract Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Master Contract Token alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,050.89 or 0.06667138 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002185 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $64.39 or 0.00140714 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000458 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001810 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000393 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0807 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Master Contract Token Coin Profile

Master Contract Token (MCT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Master Contract Token’s total supply is 580,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 567,499,990 coins. The official website for Master Contract Token is splyse.tech/#projects . The Reddit community for Master Contract Token is /r/MasterContractToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Master Contract Token’s official Twitter account is @MCT_Token and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “1717 Masonic Commemorative Token is an Ethereum-based token created to celebrate Freemasonry. “

Buying and Selling Master Contract Token

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Master Contract Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Master Contract Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Master Contract Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Master Contract Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Master Contract Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.