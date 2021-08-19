Mastercard (NYSE:MA) Price Target Raised to $430.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) had its price target lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $427.00 to $430.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the credit services provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 19.13% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on MA. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $444.00 to $451.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Macquarie lifted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $435.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Mastercard from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Mastercard currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $416.00.

NYSE MA opened at $360.95 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $373.90. Mastercard has a 12-month low of $281.20 and a 12-month high of $401.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The firm has a market cap of $356.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.18.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.23. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.22% and a return on equity of 109.48%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mastercard will post 8.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Vice Chairman Ann Cairns sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total transaction of $152,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 114,646 shares in the company, valued at $43,565,480. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Ajay Banga sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.34, for a total value of $23,420,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 876,377 shares of company stock worth $330,177,910. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 196.3% during the first quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 80 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 240.0% during the first quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 85 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. 69.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

